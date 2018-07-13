Shannon Sharpe talks rapper Drake, Kawhi Leonard and Denzel Washington
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- CBK
- Drake Bulldogs
- Drake Bulldogs
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- Missouri Valley
- Missouri Valley
- NBA
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe talks with Skip Bayless on Undisputed about the Toronto Raptors ambassador and Canadian rapper Drake, Kawhi Leonard's trade reports and The Equalizer TV series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices