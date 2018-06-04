Chris Broussard grades LeBron’s performance in Game 2 loss to the Warriors
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor on Undisputed to discuss Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State. Chris Broussard grades LeBron James' Game 2 performance.
