Shannon Sharpe explains what is at stake for LeBron James in the NBA Finals vs. the Warriors
Looking ahead to the 2018 NBA Finals where the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors for the 4th straight consecutive year, Shannon Sharpe explains to Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor what winning the title this year would mean to Lebron James' legacy in chasing Michael Jordan.
