Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I want to go back to my friend Stephen Jackson, former San Antonio Spur who played alongside David Robinson and especially alongside the great Tim Duncan--

GUEST: The great--

- --the greatest how-- whatever you want to call him.

GUEST: --power forward ever.

- He's just the greatest ever. He was for years and years the unquestionable leader of that franchise, even beyond Greg Popovich, it was Tim Duncan who led everybody in the right direct-- am I right about that?

GUEST: There's no Greg Popovich without Tim Duncan.

- He was the quiet rock of that franchise. Not that vocal, but when something needed to get done in that locker room, did Timmy not get it done in that locker room?

GUEST: It went through Tim, exactly.

- So his rub-off effect on the rest of the team was extraordinary. Because you, you can make a case he's one of the greatest winners in the history of the NBA--

GUEST: Oh, no question.

- --just winning intangibles.

SHANNON SHARPE: Didn't he win 50 games every year he was in the NBA?

- Yeah, yeah.

GUEST: Yep.

- So not as athletic as Anthony Davis, but just in star power, whatever that power is, whatever that charisma is, the leadership intangibles, it's hard to define what it is, but it really worked in huge dividends for the Spurs over a long period of time. So so far, I see Anthony Davis as statistically special off the charts. I don't know if we've ever seen anything quite like all these kind of numbers, throwing the blocks in with all the points and the rebounds.

But it hasn't yet translated into winning yet, not like this, not like Tim Duncan. So if you put him in the same sentence-- you say, he's even more athletic-- does he have that it factor that rubs off on the rest of the team. Has he had as much help as Duncan had in San Antonio early on? Nope, he has not.

SHANNON SHARPE: What if Pop coached Anthony Davis?

GUEST: That-- I was just about to say.

- Maybe, maybe, I don't know. But that coach who's sitting on that bench right now, Pop's got a lot of respect for him. But I do too. And I've known him for a long time. And he's pretty good at what he does.

And yet, Anthony Davis is the only first overall pick in the history of this league who's never won a playoff game. He's never won one. He's made the playoffs one time in five years. This is his sixth season.