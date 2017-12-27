Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Eric Dickerson, my friend.

ERIC DICKERSON: Yes, sir.

- I want to congratulate you on wrecking my Dallas Cowboys season. I want to congratulate you on being one of the shrewdest operators I have ever encountered, because you even pulled the wool right over my eyes. The last time you sat in that seat two weeks ago, you broke the news that you had been invited by Zeke's agent to go down to Cabo san Lucas and to counsel young Zeke on how to handle himself on and off the field.

And I was mesmerized. I was spellbound. And you divulged to our huge audience here on "Undisputed" that, gee, Zeke even said he was gonna go for 200 plus against the Seattle Seahawks in his return. And you said, gee, I bet him, no, there's no way you're going to go for 200. I'll bet you a game worn jersey-- you're a Hall of Famer, so that's a pretty valuable Jersey-- that you have, that number 28 against one of Zeke's game-worn jerseys.

And I got so caught up in, because I love this show--

ERIC DICKERSON: 29, 29. But I'm going to

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- I'll correct it later, go ahead.

- [INAUDIBLE] 29. But I got so caught up in the news that you were breaking that I lost sight of the fact that not until Joe Buck said during the Fox telecast, Zeke was not very happy that you went public with the bet. Because you actually rigged the bet on your behalf, because clearly the Seattle Seahawks, as injured as they might be, are still a very proud bunch. And they can play angry about as well as anybody in the National Football League.

And so you pushed all the buttons in the Seattle locker room. They were on fire to stop Ezekiel Elliott, help you win your bet. Because you used your public platform here on "Undisputed" and other platforms that you have to sabotage him in the game against the Seattle Seahawks, the game I had to win to stay alive for the playoffs. This was it, I felt so good about it. And I realized when Joe Buck said that, he got me.

It's ED at work, shrewd operator. You broke the unwritten rule, what is said in Cabo stays in Cabo. You can't go public with that. How can you defend this? You realize you burned the bridge to Zeke, he's not going to talk to you anymore, right?

- Are you finished?

SKIP BAYLESS: I'm-- I'm just getting started!

- Look, I'll say this-- first of all, I don't know what you're talking about. I have no idea what you're talking about.

- It's just on tape.

- I was just talking! It's You asked me, you know, how did it go down in Cabo? I was just trying to tell you.

- You volunteered. We didn't know.

- I was just trying to tell you, I know for a fact that when you say something that, you know, that probably the other team is going to probably look at it.

- Probably.

- Yeah, they probably look at it. I'm not a Cowboy lover, as we know. Look, y'all wasn't going to make the playoffs no way.

- Yes, we were.

- No you would not, no you would not. And that's what I told Zeke, I said, look, why don't we just make it 150 or 170? Let's just cut it back. No, I want 200-- and I did not know that y'all were playing the Seahawks. I don't know the Cowboys' schedule. I thought maybe y'all playing somebody like, you know, the Browns, or the Cardinals, or somebody. Then I saw Seahawks, I'm like, oh, hell yeah. I'm gonna win this bet. I'm gonna win this bet.

So in my defense, I plead the fifth. I did not know that y'all were playing the Seahawks, and I didn't know that that was going to cause a problem. I didn't know the Seahawks would come and play like that. I mean, you know.

SKIP BAYLESS: But had to know that, again, to make your bet far more winnable, if you go public with the bet, Seahawks are not going to like it! You played!

- OK, let me ask this. Let's just say I didn't-- nothing was said. You think he would still go over 200 yards? Be honest, now!

- I mean, if they'd hand him the ball, you know, like in the second half. He had 73 at halftime, so he had a chance, right?

ERIC DICKERSON: That's why they call it halftime adjustments, halftime adjustments. But do you really think he'll go--

- You know what? I think he would've had a far better chance. All I read after the game was quote after quote from Bobby Wagner who can play angry about as well as anybody, we were not going to let him do this. And that little, what was his name, little Coleman? He picks that off, and he runs and jumps in that Salvation Army pot because they were all geared to stop Zeke. He was sending a message. Yeah, you you ain't gonna do it to us on national TV in your house.