- Shannon Sharpe, unfortunately for you, here come the Dallas Cowboys right on schedule. Not only on offensive, but also on defense. I saw a Dallas Cowboy team yesterday that will win the NFC East and will also win the NFC period this year because they have come together right on schedule. And that is mostly because of the most, still, underrated quarterback in all of pro-football, Dak Prescott, who is somehow playing at even higher level than he played last year, and to me a considerably higher level than Wentz In a Lifetime is playing for the Philadelphia eagles.

REPORTER: That's not what the numbers say.

- You know, I'm sorry but the numbers I go by, QBR, scale of 0 to 100, shout that he is playing at a much higher level. Because right now, again Deshaun Watson, I hope he comes back soon, but he still hangs in at 82. Obviously he's done for the years so that leads the NFL in QBR. And guess who has risen to 81, just one point behind him, Dak Prescott. Guess who had by far-- not by far-- but had the highest QBR in all of football yesterday, the whole NFL for the whole weekend. Who was it? Dak Prescott had a 97 QBR against Kansas City. A pretty good defense. 97--

REPORTER: No it's not. No it's not.

- Wow, that's pretty good.

REPORTER: They're the 30th ranked defense in all of football.

- Oh, please.

REPORTER: There are 32 teams. So don't be-- tell the whole story, Skip.

SKIP BAYLESS: No, I think it's a Ball-Hawking hawking defense and how many turnovers did Dak Prescott have? How many turnovers- help me out. He didn't have any. Oh, that will work. So 82 for to Deshaun, 81 for Dak Prescott, and then you have to go clear down to 73 to find Wentz In a Lifetime. Really? Is that what the numbers tell you? Help me out, help me out. I'm not seeing it. 97 QBR? Wow.