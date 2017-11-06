Skip Bayless reveals ‘the most underrated quarterback in all of pro football’
Skip Bayless reveals which quarterback is the most underrated in the NFL and who he thinks will win the NFC after Week 9 of the NFL season.
- Shannon Sharpe, unfortunately for you, here come the Dallas Cowboys right on schedule. Not only on offensive, but also on defense. I saw a Dallas Cowboy team yesterday that will win the NFC East and will also win the NFC period this year because they have come together right on schedule. And that is mostly because of the most, still, underrated quarterback in all of pro-football, Dak Prescott, who is somehow playing at even higher level than he played last year, and to me a considerably higher level than Wentz In a Lifetime is playing for the Philadelphia eagles.
REPORTER: That's not what the numbers say.
- You know, I'm sorry but the numbers I go by, QBR, scale of 0 to 100, shout that he is playing at a much higher level. Because right now, again Deshaun Watson, I hope he comes back soon, but he still hangs in at 82. Obviously he's done for the years so that leads the NFL in QBR. And guess who has risen to 81, just one point behind him, Dak Prescott. Guess who had by far-- not by far-- but had the highest QBR in all of football yesterday, the whole NFL for the whole weekend. Who was it? Dak Prescott had a 97 QBR against Kansas City. A pretty good defense. 97--
REPORTER: No it's not. No it's not.
- Wow, that's pretty good.
REPORTER: They're the 30th ranked defense in all of football.
- Oh, please.
REPORTER: There are 32 teams. So don't be-- tell the whole story, Skip.
SKIP BAYLESS: No, I think it's a Ball-Hawking hawking defense and how many turnovers did Dak Prescott have? How many turnovers- help me out. He didn't have any. Oh, that will work. So 82 for to Deshaun, 81 for Dak Prescott, and then you have to go clear down to 73 to find Wentz In a Lifetime. Really? Is that what the numbers tell you? Help me out, help me out. I'm not seeing it. 97 QBR? Wow.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon reacts to LaVar Ball's comments on Lonzo's lack of scoring: 'I think it's out of bounds'
15 mins ago
Skip reveals why he is still picking the New England Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles
15 mins ago
Skip Bayless has strong words for LeBron James after reading his cryptic meme
15 mins ago
Shannon Sharpe calls out LeBron James for his cryptic post about Kyrie Irving and the Celtics
15 mins ago
Shannon: 'You can't tell me Osweiler, Siemian, Stanton, Savage and Beathard are better QBs than Kaepernick. I refuse to believe it.'
19 hours ago
Shannon reveals what Kirk Cousins accomplished in Week 9 that Brady, Rodgers and Roethlisberger have never done
19 hours ago