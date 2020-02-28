Colin Cowherd: ‘I wouldn’t be shocked at all’ if Jordan Love had the best career of the 2020 QB Draftees
Video Details
Jordan Love is projected to be a late 1st-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Love's draft position will set him up with the best chance to succeed.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.