Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield’s judgment is why the Browns lost on Sunday
The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-4 as they lost at home to the Seattle Seahawks and Colin Cowherd isn't surprised one bit. Hear why he thinks expectations were simply too high for the team coming into this season.
