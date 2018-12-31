Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins deserves 90% of the blame for the Vikings struggles this season
Video Details
Greg Jennings discusses the NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks Kirk Cousins deserves a large amount of the blame for the Minnesota Vikings missing the playoffs this season.
