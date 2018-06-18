Tony Finau finishes 5th at the 118th U.S. Open
Tony Finau recaps his final round after finishing in 5th place at the U.S. Open. Sponsored by #Lexus.
- Hey, guys, Tony Finau here, back atcha. Round 4 recap. A lot of highlights for the day for me. I got off to a rough start unfortunately, but I was able to fight back. I finished with a 72 today, plus 2. Plus 5 for the championship and a fifth place finish. So it was an exciting week for me. It was my first time I was in the thick of it as far as trying to win a major championship. I was in the final group. It was an incredible feeling for me.
It was a great opportunity to display my talents in front of the world and it was a lot of fun. Unfortunate finish on the last, but I really look forward to playing more major championships. I thought the setup was great and Fox did a great job covering the tournament this week. Thanks for following me throughout the week. I really appreciate it. Thanks to all my sponsors and to all my fans. You guys enjoy, and I'll see you guys next time.
