Frank Thomas on Cubs at trade deadline: ‘I would not be surprised if something big happens’
Video Details
The Cubs lead the NL Central but are having a down year. Frank Thomas said he wouldn't be surprised if they pull a blockbuster trade before the deadline.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618