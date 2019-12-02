Jason McIntyre is leaning towards picking the Vikings over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football
Video Details
The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC clash and Jason McIntyre says he's leaning towards the underdog Vikings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879