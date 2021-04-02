FOX BET LIVE

VIDEOS

EPISODESSOCIAL

VIDEOS

EPISODESSOCIAL

VIDEOS

EPISODESSOCIAL
'Bruins have Bonnetta magic' — Clay likes UCLA to cover, Will Baylor win by more than 5? | FOX BET LIVE
14 HOURS AGO Fox Sports
Blind Bets: Fox Bet Live Crew make picks for tonight's NBA matchups | NBA | FOX BET LIVE
14 HOURS AGO Fox Sports
Clay Travis explains why there's value on the Patriots to have a bounce back season | FOX BET LIVE
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Todd Fuhrman: 'Zags are not too big a favorite — they will make it to the National Championship | FOX BET LIVE
1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Cousin Sal takes Baylor by double digits vs Houston in the Final Four | FOX Bet Live
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Rachel celebrates UCLA's win, but Todd is taking Gonzaga in the Final Four matchup | FOX Bet Live
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Clay Travis: I don't think Jimmy G starts Week 1 for the 49ers | FOX Bet Live
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
'It's over for the Bruins'— Cousin Sal on UCLA vs Michigan Elite Eight matchup | FOX Bet Live
3 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Todd Furhman makes his case for the Bruins +7 over Michigan | FOX Bet Live
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Cousin Sal likes Baylor to roll over Arkansas and into the Final Four | FOX Bet Live
4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Clay Travis: Alabama could be biggest threat to Gonzaga & Baylor's Title chances | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Todd Fuhrman predicts Florida State will defeat Michigan for a spot in Elite Eight | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 25 Fox Sports
Todd Fuhrman: 'UCLA's Cinderella run will end with Alabama' | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 24 Fox Sports
Cousin Sal decides if Baylor is a good bet to make Final Four | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 24 Fox Sports
Cousin Sal: Michigan may be favored in East, but I like Florida State's odds to win this region | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 23 Fox Sports
Clay Travis decides which NCAA team will win the National Championship | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 23 Fox Sports
Cousin Sal predicts a double-digit win for USC as they face Kansas | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 22 Fox Sports
Todd Fuhrman decides how LSU will fare against a slightly favored Michigan team | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 22 Fox Sports
Clay Travis: Oklahoma State is 'overvalued' in match up against Liberty | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 19 Fox Sports
Todd Fuhrman predicts Wisconsin will win outright against North Carolina | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 19 Fox Sports
Todd Fuhrman decides if Baylor or Gonzaga can overcome the other NCAA teams for championship | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 18 Fox Sports
Cousin Sal: 'Michigan State has trouble scoring, I'm going with a UCLA upset' | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 18 Fox Sports
Blind Bets: Fox Bet Live Crew make their picks for the Midwest region of NCAA Tournament | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 17 Fox Sports
Clay Travis makes his pick for the NCAA Tournament Champions | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 17 Fox Sports
Clay Travis: Baylor is too big a favorite to make Final Four in South | FOX BET LIVE
MARCH 16 Fox Sports
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks