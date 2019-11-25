Clay Travis: 49ers convincing win against the Packers solidified them as the best team in the NFC
Video Details
The San Francisco 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and Clay Travis thinks the win solidified them as the team to beat in the NFC.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879