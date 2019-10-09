Clay Travis isn’t counting Christian McCaffrey out for NFL MVP this season
Video Details
While Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win NFL MVP, Clay Travis believes that if Christian McCaffrey continues on his current pace that he has a good shot at winning MVP.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879