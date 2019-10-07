Todd Fuhrman: ‘No cause for concern’ over Chiefs’ offense after loss to Colts
Video Details
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense struggled against the Indianapolis Colts and ultimately lost the game but Todd Fuhrman still has full confidence in the unit moving forward.
