Todd Fuhrman: It’s ‘not too risky’ to put faith in Saints this Sunday
Video Details
- Lock It In
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Seattle Seahawks
- Taysom Hill
- Taysom Hill
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Todd Fuhrman
-
Hear why Todd Fuhrman believes that Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater make the New Orleans Saints a decent value pick this Sunday as they take on the Seattle Seahawks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618