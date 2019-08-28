Todd Fuhrman: ‘There’s no doubt’ Trevor Lawrence should be the 2019 Heisman favorite
With college football right around the corner, Todd Fuhrman looks ahead at the race for the Heisman. Hear why he thinks 'there's no doubt' Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence should be the favorite.
