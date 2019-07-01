Cousin Sal likes the under for total Golden State wins next season after losing KD
Cousin Sal thinks Golden State will be under 48.5 wins next season after losing Kevin Durant. Hear why he doesn't think D'Angelo Russell will play good defense contributing to this prediction.
