Cousin Sal is convinced Sean McVay will lead Los Angeles (N) to over the projected total wins
Video Details
Cousin Sal is convinced Sean McVay will lead Los Angeles (N) to 11 total wins next season. Hear why he thinks it will be over the estimated projected total of 10.5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618