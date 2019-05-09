Jason McIntyre likes Milwaukee to cover the spread against Boston
Video Details
Jason McIntyre believes Boston is getting ‘played off the court’ against Milwaukee in the basketball playoffs. Hear why he’s confident Milwaukee will cover the spread.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618