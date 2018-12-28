Cousin Sal says bettors should stay away from Philadelphia vs. Washington
Video Details
Cousin Sal talks football on today's show. Hear him give credit to Nick Foles, but believes that Philadelphia and Washington is a stay away game for bettors.
