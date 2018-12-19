Rachel and Cousin Sal compete in the Winter Wonder Wheel Mall Race | LOCK IT IN
Video Details
A good-natured wager turns ugly when Cousin Sal and Rachel lock horns in a mall race.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618