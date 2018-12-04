Cousin Sal likes the over for Kansas City vs. Baltimore
Video Details
Cousin Sal says Kansas City's offense is simply too good to not go over for their match against Baltimore in Week 14.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618