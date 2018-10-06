Cousin Sal: Khabib Nurmagomedov will knock Conor McGregor out in the 2nd round
Cousin Sal likes Khabib Nurmagomedov to knock out Conor McGregor in the 2nd round at UFC 229 this Saturday.
- All right. And finally, Treasure Chest. Yarrr. Sorry. Which event will see the biggest payout this weekend, Sal? What do you got?
- The biggest payout's going to be the most bought fight-- two and 1/2 or three million Pay-Per-View buys, with McGregor and Khabib--
- Oh, yeah, baby. Count me in.
- Yeah, but don't be cheap, Fuhrman or Clay. Get this Pay-Per-View, will you?
- Sal, I only got $1 left. You saw my bankroll.
- All right.
- I got $1. That's it.
- Oh yeah, Fuhrman's broke, remember? He's not good this week.
- You know what? I'll put it on Periscope for you. Here's what's going to happen. Khabib's going to knock him out in the second round.
- What?
- But I've already won this bet. I bet that at minus 250, that they wouldn't touch gloves before the fight. This is not a lie, and it's already minus 450.
- Really?
- McGregor does not have the-- he doesn't have the couth for the pre-game festivities.
- He totally has the couth. Come on.
- No. No couth.
- Clay?
