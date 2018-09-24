- Todd, how will oddsmakers continue to assess Mahomes and the Chiefs?

- I mean, he's going to continue to be a thorn in their side. I mean, the Chiefs have contributed to one of the bigger losers for the books yesterday, with them covering as six, 6.5 favorites against the 49ers.

Going forward next Monday night in primetime against Denver, you saw oddsmakers inflate the number initially, taking that point spread, which would have been Kansas City minus-three on a look-ahead number out to a minus-five.

You did see a little bit of Denver money come in. But the real issue-- the over-under. We're going to be talking about Kansas City having some of the largest totals in NFL history, given the fact that this defense still has major issues, they can move the football with tremendous regularity.

And the fact that they put up 38 points against the 49ers yesterday only mustering a field goal in the second half speaks to what Patrick Mahomes is being able to accomplish. And he's going to give defensive coordinators a lot of sleepless nights going forward.