Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor make weight
Video Details
Khabib was the first fighter on the scale at Friday morning's official weigh-ins, while Conor was one of the last. Both fighters made weight, so it looks like their historic fight at UFC 229 is a go.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices