- Let's get to the highlights, Dom. It was tremendous back and forth brawl in our main event. So take us through the highlights.

DOM: As we started out, I mean, these guys right off the bat looked like they just hated each others guts, to be honest. I mean, the one two lands by Santos. But you see them just pick up the speed. The brawl in the middle, beautiful timed shot to get the takedown. And then we saw Santos defend so many takedowns, flip it, get the ground and pound, and the big one-twos, the constant stance switch was really causing problems. But these kicks to the body just held huge problems for Anders.

And then, as the fight went on, you see the back and forth in the scrambles. The left hand started to work on Santos when he would switch to conventional. A couple takedowns, but he just was not able to hold down Santos long enough. Then we see him hang on the legs a little too long. Santos bangs him out with the elbows, and he could not return to the stool because of the elbows and the body shot he ate trying to get that take down. Both of these gentlemen laid it all out, and it was an incredible fight to watch thank you.

- I mean, just the combinations that Santos was able to put together-- I think that was really the difference maker that is that he wasn't throwing one-two. He was just, boom, that backfist that he landed, followed by left hand, right hand, switching stances like we talked about in the breakdown. That's exactly what he needed to do.

And every time he landed that leg kick, it seemed to really bother Anders. And he was just putting it together. I think he just mixed things up more, and I think it's the experience factor that Santos has. He's been in there with some of the best guys. He's got more fights in the UFC, and it showed.

- Yeah, you know, both of these guys, obviously, are normally middleweights. And they were fighting up at 205. And I felt like there was a sense of urgency in there for both these guys. Maybe not so sure how long they could go in this fight. But Paul, it was such a back and forth affair. Did you see one thing that you really thought was a turning point for Thiago?

PAUL: Yeah, I think it was really just the gas tank of Eryk starting to fade. Because he looked brilliant early on. He was landing shots. He was getting takedowns. But Santos stayed patient, landed his shots, and then, when he started to see Anders start to fade a little bit, he turned it up. And when he was defending takedowns, he wasn't just stuffing the takedown, he was making him pay every single time, whether it was the short uppercuts, the short elbows to the side-- and that's ultimately what took them out is those little choppy elbows.

I mean, that is the best takedown defense you can do. If you're not able to just stop the double leg, which we saw Anders was able to get him down and control him a little bit-- he said, OK, if going to get me down, if you're going to keep putting yourself in this position, even if you get me down, I'm going to make you pay for it every single time you put your head down here.

- I mean, you don't always see those elbows. The first time I saw it really be effective was Travis Browne took somebody out with that years back. And ever since then, you've seen it used more and more. More people have gotten chopped down. But you can't hang on a double leg, even if your head's in between their legs because they can still punch you, they can still hit you.

- The uppercuts, that's what he was landing.

- There's uppercuts through the middle. It's very tricky. The game is just evolving so much that, on a double leg, these guys are cheating now, essentially, by hitting you in the face. So you've got to deal with that. You've got to cross over, switch to a single. Switch to the other side. Go back up to the upper body.

But at that point, honestly, Anders was so tired, he was hoping that he could hold on till the end of the round. Having only short notice to prepare for this fight, it makes sense. But man, they really laid it out.

- Yeah it was Travis Browne versus Josh Barnett.

- There we go, Barnett.

- Got him really fast. Paul, when you look at Thiago Santos, you know, we talk about the middleweight division where both these gentlemen live. But there's so much more opportunity at 205 when you think about it-- no disrespect to our champion Daniel Cormea there, but there's not as much depth in that division. Could it be a good idea for Thiago to stay there.

- Yeah, I think it is. But I mean, that's up to him. You know, we don't know what he's going to really look like against a true 205er. Because we did see him in there tonight against somebody that was also moving up to 205. So when he goes in there with some of these guys who are on the larger end of light heavyweight, we don't know how he's going to stack up.

We don't know how that extra weight he's carrying around is going to affect his cardio when he's going against somebody that's naturally bigger, and he's trying to take them down or hold that weight around. So I think it's probably a smarter idea to go back down to middleweight and keep moving forward.

There are some fights that are coming up that I think the winner of some of the matchups coming up in middleweight would be perfect for somebody like Santos. Some exciting matchups out there for him right now.

DOM: Well, if I'm being honest, you watched Anders take down Santos a couple of times. And at 205 lbs, with a high level elite wrestler, he doesn't get back up after one of those takedowns a couple times, probably. And the difference in that, is that's why he's so big at 185 pounds that you can't just out wrestle this man. He's too strong, too long, too big, and too many different weapons.

Whereas you move him up to 205, these guys are going to be equal in size, equal in strength, and so the wrestling becomes more of a factor. His size is so much bigger than everybody at middleweight that he essentially shuts out the grappling because that's how big of a difference that weight, and that strength makes when you're trying to grapple somebody.

So I like him at 185. He looked incredible at 205, but I think that the wrestling accolades at 205 might get the best of him if he stayed in that weight class. And that would be the separation.

- I mean I say that, though, knowing that he beat Anthony Smith, and Anthony Smith has moved up to 205 and is [INAUDIBLE].

- You're not wrong. We'll start with that. You're not wrong.

- It might be easier to see if he had fought a 205. If the Manuwa fight had happened--

KARYN BRYANT: Had happened.

PAUL: That might have been a different gauge for us to see how he would fare at 205. But fighting another middleweight, we don't know. There's still a mystery there.