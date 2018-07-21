- Well, Anthony, welcome to Germany. This is an incredible opportunity for you given the things that are happening with the division now that you're in light heavyweight. Daniel Cormier winning the heavyweight title. You know, do you feel as though this is your time?

- I do with the move up. It's kind of a fresh start for me. I'm competing really well at 205. I feel great. And I have a huge opportunity. Shogun's a legend. And I'm really enjoying Germany, so I'm just excited.

HEIDI ANDROL: You mentioned Shogun being a legend. I know that you picked up a flyer in Subway, your introduction to MMA actually.

ANTHONY SMITH: Mm-hm.

HEIDI ANDROL: You took that amateur fight with no experience. And now you just weighed in and faced off against a legend like Shogun. Is it surreal for you to be in this situation?

- It is a little bit. I never had any aspirations at the beginning for this to be a career. It's something I kind of fell into. But just watching his career and things that he was able to do, I'm just excited that those kind of people are the ones I'm competing against now.

HEIDI ANDROL: You are the favorite going into this fight. Do you feel as though Shogun is past his prime?

- I don't. I don't think so. I think that he's fighting smart. He's picking his right match-ups, and he's competing when he wants to compete. And I think that he's earned that right.

HEIDI ANDROL: It's going to be a fun battle to watch. Thank you so much for taking the time.