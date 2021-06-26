World Wrestling Entertainment Edge's return to attack Roman Reigns sets up Rollins dream match for SummerSlam BY Ryan Satin • 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Edge reappeared on SmackDown this week to resume his feud with Roman Reigns – but it looks like a dream match with Seth Rollins is on the horizon, too.

In case you missed it, the final segment of Friday night featured Paul Heyman bragging on behalf of "The Tribal Chief" for wiping out an entire division the past year on the blue brand.

Before Roman could chime in himself, though, Edge surprised fans by returning to WWE TV for the first time since April's WrestleMania (the place where he unsuccessfully challenged for the Universal Championship in a triple threat match) and made a beeline for Reigns in the ring.

Here's the video of what happened:

This all made so much sense from a booking standpoint that I’m almost disappointed in myself for not seeing it coming.

Money in the Bank needs a big main event for the returning crowd in just a few weeks, and bringing Edge back to finally get a one-on-one match for the Universal title in that slot is perfect.

Edge’s character was also unhappy about his title shot at WrestleMania becoming a triple threat match. Therefore, it’s logical that upon his return, he’d still be gunning for the match he believes he earned, even without winning any new matches since.

That's especially true when you consider that the third member of their match, Daniel Bryan, got another 1-on-1 shot at the Universal Championship right after WrestleMania, even if he had to put his SmackDown career on the line to get it.

This is one of those stories that is so simple it doesn’t need complicated writing to get there. Just let them cut good, blistering promos over the next few weeks, and the hype will follow.

Unfortunately for Edge, I still don’t see him winning the match against Reigns at Money in the Bank, and it’s because of one key moment that also took place on SmackDown (seen below).

A feud between Seth Rollins and Edge has been brewing since 2014, and I have a feeling that this short scene will be the impetus for a match finally happening between them at SummerSlam.

In order to explain why, here's a reminder of what Rollins did to Edge when he was still part of The Authority:

At the time, these two Superstars wrestling against each other wasn’t anywhere near possible. Once Edge returned to the ring in 2020, though, fans began clamoring for it to happen. Now we finally have the setup!

Seth’s character is petty as hell. If he gets overlooked for a title shot in lieu of Edge, you can almost certainly count on the fact that he’ll make someone pay for it.

Just look at his entire feud with Cesaro as proof of what he’s willing to do when he feels disrespected.

There's no way he'd just be cool with Edge cutting ahead of him in line when "The Rated-R Superstar" hasn't even been on the show since April.

I also don't believe Edge’s character simply forgot about Seth threatening to break his neck. Dudes with a grizzly beard like that don’t just move on from having their heads pushed into briefcases by someone’s foot.

You know he has been waiting for the moment to get his revenge. If that finally happens at SummerSlam, the pop will be massive.

UPDATE: The Saturday morning edition of "Talking Smack" made it official; Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

Who was on set when the news got delivered, though? Seth Rollins.

And, as you can see in the video below, he was not happy about Edge getting a title shot ahead of him. Get hyped, people. It's finally happening!

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

