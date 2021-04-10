World Wrestling Entertainment WrestleMania 37: Predictions for every match on Night One and Two 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

It’s time to put on my thinking cap and bust out my predictions pen, because WrestleMania 37 is finally upon us!

In just a few hours, WWE kicks off a weekend's worth of action LIVE on Peacock TV with two stacked cards taking place on back-to-back nights. This will be WWE’s first event with fans attending in over a year because of the pandemic, so to say it’s a special occasion would be an understatement.

In fact, I’ve already touched down in Tampa for tomorrow’s show, and the energy/excitement among fans here can be felt from the second you step off the plane into the airport.

That could also be from the heat, but I digress.

Now, let’s dig in.

NIGHT ONE

WWE Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

First, and foremost, WWE made the right call by having this match open the show.

As I’ve said before, Drew McIntyre got robbed of that giant pop from the crowd last year upon defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and to make up for it he deserves a hero’s welcome at the top of night one.

The outcome of the match itself, though, is a bit more difficult to predict. At first glance, Drew seems like the obvious winner, since dropping the title appeared designed from the start to give him a big moment at Mania in regaining it back.

However, something happened along the way, and Lashley accidentally turned into a babyface after winning the WWE Championship from Miz.

WWE then tried to fix this by having him eject Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Business – which kinda worked since the internet was pretty mad about it – but I can’t help but think that ending Lashley’s reign so soon would hurt his potential as a top guy in the long run.

So, here’s what I believe will happen.

I’m going with the theory that The Hurt Business breakup was all a swerve to allow them to appear ringside – since they’re not technically in the group right now – and ultimately, they’ll help Lashley retain the title.

PREDICTION: Lashley retains

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Platinum-selling recording artist Bad Bunny started off as a polarizing figure on WWE TV, but even some of the most cynical fans have changed their tune on him.

The guy is clearly having the time of his life and pairing with Damian Priest has been great for both performers. For Priest, it’s helped define his character on the main roster. And for Bad Bunny, it’s given him a heater to help make the singer feel like an actual threat to some degree.

It’s also been confirmed that Bad Bunny has been training non-stop for months to get ready for his in-ring debut, so I think he’s going to surprise people by going all out.

PREDICTION: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Raw Tag Team Championship – The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

AJ Styles and Omos have been a pleasant surprise together on Raw. Would love to see their relationship get taken to the next level now with a tag team title win together.

The New Day would lose absolutely nothing in defeat here, besides the actual tag team titles, and Omos debuting with a win for his team just makes the most sense.

I also think getting ring experience with AJ Styles for a few months would be hugely helpful for the 7’3 rookie should the two of them win tag team gold.

PREDICTION: AJ Styles and Omos – NEW CHAMPS!

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

I realize it’s just a storyline, but Braun Strowman has been bullied so hard in the buildup to this match that I’ll almost feel bad if he doesn’t win.

The guy has been ridiculed by Shane McMahon for weeks and the time has come for him to get his comeuppance.

If the outcome is any different, I’ll be shocked.

PREDICTION: Braun Strowman

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

As discussed on this week’s "Out of Character" podcast, Seth Rollins has already had his fair share of WrestleMania moments.

Cesaro, on the other hand, hasn’t really.

This is his first singles match at the annual event and he’s long overdue for a serious push. Now, with momentum on his side again, WWE needs to solidify their faith in "The Swiss Cyborg" by having him defeat one of their top guys on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

This could be the thing Cesaro needs to finally get within reach of that brass ring again.

PREDICTION: Cesaro

Tag Team Turmoil: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay and Carmella – Winner receives tag team title shot on Night Two

Each of these teams would be a suitable contender to the Women’s Tag Team titles, but two teams in particular stick out to me the most.

When the match was first announced, I had originally expected Lana and Naomi to win, then go on to defeat Nia Jax/Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Love it or hate it, Lana’s rivalry with Nia and Shayna got a lot of screen time over the past few months, and ending it with a tag team title win for Lana/Naomi sounded logical.

However, as of late, Tamina and Natalya have been getting a serious push on SmackDown, and I’m starting to think they might be the ones to earn a tag title shot on night two, especially after seeing how strong Tamina was made to look on SmackDown this week.

PREDICTION: Tamina and Natalya

SmackDown Women’s Tag Team Championship – Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

This has to be hardest match of the weekend to predict.

On one hand, Sasha Banks has never been victorious at WrestleMania and this would seem to be the moment to finally make it happen. She’s had the best year of her career and what better way to solidify her position at the top than a win in the main event of WrestleMania?

If she were facing ANY OTHER person, I’d say it’s boss time all the way and call it a day.

Bianca Belair is a special talent, though, and a win for "The EST of WWE" here – in a match on the level these two are capable of – would catapult her to the top in one night.

To me, that should be the goal: making a new star.

Sasha Banks is already at the top and even on her way to becoming a cross-over star due to her role in The Mandalorian. She doesn’t need the win like Bianca does.

Plus, if the chemistry is there between them, these two could create a new rivalry for the ages.

All they have to do is put Bianca over first.

PREDICTION: Bianca Belair – NEW CHAMP!

NIGHT TWO

Raw Women’s Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

I’m really conflicted on this one.

In my opinion, Asuka shouldn’t lose her belt to someone who has only been on Raw for a cup of coffee. "The Empress of Tomorrow" is one of the most dominant performers in WWE and even a finish where her cockiness causes her to slip up would be kinda weak.

As for Rhea, she oozes potential and should be getting setup for success on the main roster – not losing so soon after arriving on Raw. That sort of thing could be detrimental to how she’s viewed in the eyes of fans after.

Not to mention the fact that this would be her second loss in a row in big WrestleMania title matches.

All of this has put me in a bit of a pickle trying to determine the loser of this match, so I’m just gonna put two names in a hat and pick one out to decide.

PREDICTION: Asuka

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

The Fiend has to win this match – not only to avenge the fact that he was burned alive in the middle of the ring by Randy Orton, but also because both of these Superstars need to move onto something new.

There’s nowhere else to go with them at this point.

My only other prediction in this match is that I feel like we’re going to see Orton be the recipient of a fire spot that takes him off TV for an extended period of time like it did with Wyatt.

It would do his character some good to get away for a little bit so that fans can forget about all the paranormal antics he was involved in throughout this program.

PREDICTION: The Fiend

Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship - Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

I always get excited about new match concepts, even if they may fail, because I enjoy out of the box thinking.

So when I hear Nigerian Drum Fight, my ears perk up with interest just out of sheer curiosity.

When it comes to the winner of this one, however, that’s a little more difficult to guess since both guys have been getting a push on TV. I’ll go with Apollo Crews, though.

Crews has been getting some serious screen time as of late and creative appears to be behind this new version of his character, even if Big E is such a huge fan favorite.

PREDICTION: Apollo Crews – NEW CHAMP!

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn w/ Logan Paul

There’s only one thing I care about in this match, and it ain’t who wins or loses, it’s whether or not Kevin Owens jumps off one of the pirate ships.

The guy has been teasing it for a year now and he’ll have two places he can do it from on Saturday: the ship that’s already there at the stadium and the ship that appears to be part of the WrestleMania stage in leaked photos.

To me, the most logical setup is Logan Paul getting annoyed by Sami and turning on him, allowing KO to take it home for the win.

Hopefully Kevin Owens pulls double duty after too and attacks Logan Paul as well, just cause.

PREDICTION: Kevin Owens

United States Championship – Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Riddle has been a riot on RAW ever since joining the show and I don’t see WWE slowing his momentum down with a loss to Sheamus on Sunday.

Regardless, these two should put on a clinic and I’m excited to see how they top their past matches.

PREDICTION: Riddle

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. TBD

I already listed who I feel has the best shot of being in this match, but overall I think Nia and Shayna will lose their tag titles to whoever they face here – even if it’s not the two I picked earlier in this article – and go on to feud with each other.

PREDICTION: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler lose tag titles

WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Most fans seem to think Edge or Daniel Bryan will be victorious here to send the crowd home happy, but not me.

My money is on Roman Reigns.

Edge and Daniel Bryan have both said they’re on borrowed time because of past injuries. Roman, though, doesn’t have that same problem. He’s the top guy in WWE at the moment and his long-term success should be important to the company’s growth, especially at WrestleMania.

Reigns needs to be the heel to beat at Mania in order to continue being pushed as the selling point of the show.

If WWE wants to do The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania at some point, Roman’s character should be impossible to beat there in order to make the matchup against his cousin as big of a deal as possible.

Also, from the moment he was added, I’ve felt like Daniel was only put in this match to eat the pin instead of Edge.

That way Edge doesn’t get pinned in his first title match since returning from injury and it’ll still feel like a big deal when he finally wins the big one again.

PREDICTION: Roman Reigns retains

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

