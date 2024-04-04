Women's College Basketball
LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal for 2nd straight year
Women's College Basketball

LSU's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal for 2nd straight year

Published Apr. 4, 2024 8:07 p.m. ET

LSU guard Hailey Van Lith is in the transfer portal for the second consecutive season.

Van Lith averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 assists in her first and only season with the Tigers, who saw their season end on Monday with a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight. The Associated Press viewed the portal to confirm her decision.

LSU also will be without star Angel Reese next season as she decided to skip her final season of eligibility and enter the WNBA draft.

Van Lith was eligible to declare for the draft, but also had the option to return for another season because of the extra year that was granted by the NCAA to athletes whose freshmen season was affected by the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

She starred at Louisville her first three years, leading the Cardinals to the Final Four in 2022. Louisville lost in the Elite Eight last year before she decided to transfer to LSU. She was one of the biggest names in the portal last season and is again now.

Van Lith left Louisville as a graduate transfer, joining the Tigers and taking on a less prominent role offensively.

"A lot of people have a lot to say about how this year went for me," Van Lith told reporters before LSU's win over UCLA in the Sweet 16, "but one thing that they can't argue with is that at this point, I know how to fend for Hailey and I know how to fight for Hailey and that's going to help me the next level."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Angel Reese's postgame comments draw support as well as critiques

Angel Reese's postgame comments draw support as well as critiques

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes