Women's College Basketball 2024 Women's College Basketball odds: When will Caitlin Clark break Maravich's record? Published Feb. 22, 2024 11:13 a.m. ET

Iowa's Caitlin Clark owns the NCAA women's college basketball career scoring record with 3,569 points.

Now, bettors can dive into when she'll break the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record of 3,667 points, long held by former LSU All-American "Pistol" Pete Maravich (1967–70).

RELATED: Caitlin Clark's impact on women's sports

Clark and the No. 4 Hawkeyes (23-3) have four regular-season games remaining, meaning Clark needs to average 24.5 points per game to tie Maravich (she trails by 98 points).

Clark averages 32.8 points this season and scored 49 in her last outing — exactly half of those 98 points.

Clark and the Hawkeyes play at the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (21-4) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Clark also has some wiggle room, considering Iowa still has the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Women's Tournament ahead.

"She's the biggest star in college basketball, men's or women's," said FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd."

"It's like a rock band tour. They sell out every road game."

Here are the latest odds for Clark's pursuit of Maravich's record via DraftKings Sportsbook.

GAME IN WHICH CLARK SCORES HER 3,668th POINT: *

Feb. 28 @ Minnesota: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

March 3 vs. Ohio State: +170 (bet $10 to wi $27 total)

Doesn't score 3,668 point during 2023-24 regular season: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Sunday vs. Illinois: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

METHOD BY WHICH CLARK SCORES HER 3,668th POINT: *

3-point field goal: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

2-point field goal: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Free throw: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

* odds as of 2/21/24

The Ohio State game is at 1 p.m. ET March 3 on FOX and the FOX Sports App and the Illinois game is at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Maravich's career point total is noteworthy because he did it in three seasons, playing 83 games total for LSU. Clark has already played 126 games for the Hawkeyes.

Maravich also achieved that record without the 3-point shot, whereas Clark has made 478 3-pointers, meaning 1,434 of her total points — or 478 "extra" points — have come from 3-point range.

In addition, the shot clock was not instituted in college basketball until the 1985-86 season. Since its introduction, scoring has increased, as the ticking clock prevents teams from stalling for extended periods.

"It also matters that she's great and fun and a playmaker and unique. She shoots 3s that look long by NBA standards. She's a little bit of Steph [Curry] and a little of Trae Young," Cowherd said.

"Fans want to feel invested and fans want to invest. And she produces double-digit returns. She never puts on a bad show, always ready to play — hurt, she plays. Falls? Gets up and plays. Doesn't have off nights. Never shies away from controversy, double teams. Aggressive, fun, good spirit. It's an excellent TV show.

"I like a story I can depend on. Caitlin Clark is that, and she's not finished."

When do you think Caitlin Clark will break Pete Maravich's career scoring record? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on women's college basketball and other sports.

