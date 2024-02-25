Iowa reveals court logo honoring Caitlin Clark breaking scoring record
Ahead of its game against Illinois, Iowa debuted a fresh new court logo marking the spot where Caitlin Clark hoisted her record-breaking 3-pointer on Feb. 15 vs. Michigan.
The 3 equaled her 3,528th career point, pushing her past Kelsey Plum atop the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring list.
Coming into Sunday's game against Illinois, Clark sat at 3,593 points, just 75 points shy of breaking Pete Maravich's all-time Division I NCAA scoring record (3,667). Maravich set the record between 1967-1970.
Clark scored 24 points in a 101-85 win over the Fighting Illini, meaning she now sits 51 points shy of surpassing Maravich.
With two regular-season games left before entering the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament, Clark is well on her way to breaking the all-time scoring record. She would only need to score 25.5 points per game over the next two games to supplant Maravich at the top of the Division I record books.
She has scored 35-plus points in five of her last eight games.
Iowa will next play at Minnesota on Feb. 28 and then close the regular season at home on March 3 against No. 2 Ohio State.
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on women's college hoops and other sports.
