Iowa reveals court logo honoring Caitlin Clark breaking scoring record

Updated Feb. 25, 2024 3:15 p.m. ET

Ahead of its game against Illinois, Iowa debuted a fresh new court logo marking the spot where Caitlin Clark hoisted her record-breaking 3-pointer on Feb. 15 vs. Michigan

The 3 equaled her 3,528th career point, pushing her past Kelsey Plum atop the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring list.

Coming into Sunday's game against Illinois, Clark sat at 3,593 points, just 75 points shy of breaking Pete Maravich's all-time Division I NCAA scoring record (3,667). Maravich set the record between 1967-1970. 

Clark scored 24 points in a 101-85 win over the Fighting Illini, meaning she now sits 51 points shy of surpassing Maravich. 

With two regular-season games left before entering the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament, Clark is well on her way to breaking the all-time scoring record. She would only need to score 25.5 points per game over the next two games to supplant Maravich at the top of the Division I record books. 

She has scored 35-plus points in five of her last eight games.

Iowa will next play at Minnesota on Feb. 28 and then close the regular season at home on March 3 against No. 2 Ohio State

