USFL Week 4: Gamblers vs. Breakers top plays
Week 4 of the USFL wraps up on Sunday with a South Division showdown between the Houston Gamblers and the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium.
The Breakers (2-1) are trying to keep pace with the division-leading Birmingham Stallions (4-0). But if Houston (1-2) can pull off a victory, there will be a three-way tie for second in the division between the Gamblers, Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2).
That's what's at stake in this Mother's Day special.
Here are the top plays.
The game started as a defensive struggle, with both teams struggling to move the ball. The Breakers took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, however, and it wasn't just on any old field goal.
Taylor Bertolet, who the Breakers just picked up, drilled a 50-yarder in his very first attempt.
Early in the second quarter, the Breakers were driving … until Beniquez Brown stepped in front of a Kyle Sloter pass for a big interception.
And here's what the interception looked like from the intended receiver's perspective.
That set the Gamblers up to take a 7-3 lead when quarterback Clayton Thorson threw a quick pass to JoJo Ward, and the elusive receiver took care of the rest.
Houston notched a field goal to take a 10-3 lead, and the Gamblers' defense consistently harassed Sloter.
But as the half wound down, the Breakers put together a nice drive, tying the score 10-10 after running back Jordan Ellis bulled his way into the end zone from 10 yards out.
It was 13-10, Gamblers at the half, however, as Nick Vogel drilled his second field goal of the game.
Return for updates from the game.