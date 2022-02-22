United States Football League USFL Draft: How to build a championship squad 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

As a football junkie with an extensive background in team building, I am fascinated by how executives will attempt to build championship squads in the USFL.

For years, I have been conditioned to believe championship teams in pro football must be built around franchise quarterbacks and the passing game. Every transaction and acquisition made by a team should enhance or elevate the play of the quarterback or disrupt the performance of the opposing quarterback.

With that premise in mind, the traditional model for building a championship-caliber pro football team featured quarterbacks, offensive tackles, edge rushers (defensive ends or pass-rushing outside linebackers) and cornerbacks as the marquee positions on the roster. Team-builders prioritized the positions that most impacted the quarterback on each side of the ball to increase their team’s chances of playing winning football.

To win in the USFL, which kicks off on April 16, team-builders should follow a similar blueprint, particularly with the league conducting a 35-round draft Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officially known as the Player Selection Meeting, the inaugural USFL Draft begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. And this two-day draft will use a format unlike any draft before it.

Each round will proceed by position, and the first 12 rounds Tuesday will focus on the positions I've always considered most critical: Quarterbacks (rounds 1 and 12), edge rushers (rounds 2-4), offensive tackles (rounds 5-7) and cornerback (rounds 8-11).

Teams will each have two minutes per selection on day one, and the selection order will use an analytical modified snake system between positional rounds so that each team has two No. 1 picks at two positions — the first time such a draft order has been used in a major professional sports draft.

USFL teams will draft from a pool of 450 to 500 players who have already signed contracts to play in the league.

Given the composition of the pool, which features both veterans and young players with a wide range of experience, it will take some creative thinking to plot out a plan to build a championship roster in a newly formed league.

If I were running a USFL team this season, here is what I would covet at each position to maximize my chances of winning a title.

QUARTERBACK (rounds 1 and 12)

It is hard to acquire a franchise quarterback at any level, particularly in the pros. On the first day of the USFL Draft, I would love to find an athletic quarterback with good passing skills to lead my team. Considering the challenge of finding A-level blockers on the offensive line, particularly at offensive tackle, it is important to have a QB with enough athleticism and mobility to extend plays and avoid leaks within the pocket. Plus, a mobile quarterback would enable the team to utilize some read-option plays and designed QB runs to slow down the defense.

EDGE DEFENDERS (rounds 2-4)

The pass-happy nature of pro football leagues makes it imperative to stockpile explosive athletes with pass-rush ability on the edges. With a 3-4 defense in mind, I would look for long, rangy defenders with the capacity to rush off the edge from a three-point stance or stand-up position.

If they are able to drop into coverage on occasion, it would enable the defensive coordinator to vary his pass-rush plans to keep the opposing QB from honing in on the coverage on critical downs.

I would prefer a mix of experience and athleticism when building up the rotation. Given three selections, I would take at least two veterans (three-plus years of pro football) to ensure that I have enough experience and expertise at a critical defensive position.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES (rounds 5-7)

In this draft, I am convinced that I can find a couple of experienced players to take care of the edges. I would opt for experience over athleticism due to the veterans' understanding of the game and how to play the angles to neutralize more athletic defenders.

In addition, the presence of veterans on the offensive line should help the collective unit perform better due to their superior communication skills and awareness.

CORNERBACKS (rounds 8-11)

There will be plenty of outstanding athletes available in the pool, but it might be hard to identify a few perimeter defenders with complete toolboxes to complement their physical traits.

If I could opt for a set of skills, I would prefer cornerbacks with a better feel for playing zone coverage than man-to-man. Creating turnovers is the key to winning games, and it is easier to pick off passes on tips and overthrows when defenders are keeping their eyes on the quarterback in coverage.

In selecting cornerbacks in this draft, I would prioritize ball skills and tackling ability over athleticism and speed. I want a collection of defenders who can create turnovers and disrupt the passing game.

WIDE RECEIVERS (rounds 13-17 on Wednesday)

In today’s game, you have to build a basketball team on the perimeter — a set of wide receivers with complementary skills. Championship-caliber offenses feature a big-play threat (speed receiver), a chain-mover (possession receiver) and a red-zone weapon with superior size or route-running skills.

It is important to utilize the three draft picks on receivers who exhibit those traits to give the quarterback enough options to target in key situations. With a balanced WR corps, it is easier for the offensive play-caller to call the game utilizing concepts or matchups to gain an edge on the opponent.

SAFETIES (rounds 18-19 on Wednesday)

Championship teams are strong down the middle, with outstanding playmakers and communicators at the traffic-cop positions. Free safeties should possess enough athleticism, instincts and awareness to cover ground from numbers to numbers. The range is critical for center fielders, particularly in single-high safety systems.

The strong safety should be able to play in the box as a pseudo-linebacker with enough size and thump to mix it up near the line of scrimmage. He should also be able to match up with tight ends down the seam, but I would give up a little coverage ability for a safety with a knack for getting home on blitzes. A disruptive second-level defender with pass-rush skills is a potential game-changer for the defense.

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS (round 20 for centers, rounds 22-23 for guards)

Interior blockers should be able to play any of the positions in the middle of the offensive line. The center should possess a high football IQ and outstanding communication skills. He must identify potential rushers and have the capacity to come up with quick fixes on the fly. A veteran would be preferable, but a young player could handle the job if he is an instinctive player with an outstanding feel for the game.

The guards should be junkyard dogs with enough size, strength and toughness to handle the big-bodied defenders at the point of attack. A developmental player could play on the inside if he understands how to work with his neighbors to prevent leaks up the gut.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (round 21 on Wednesday) and OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (rounds 29-31)

The job description for "off-the-ball" linebackers is changing due to the pass-centric nature of the pro game. Instead of employing thumpers between the tackles, defensive coordinators are opting for athletic defenders with outstanding speed, quickness and coverage skills.

Sure, I would like to have a stout defender at "Mike" with the capacity to stonewall runners in the hole, but it is too hard to hide lumbering defenders on the field with offensive coordinators attacking linebackers with shifty running backs who possess outstanding route-running skills and pass-catching ability.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES/NOSE TACKLES (rounds 24-26 on Wednesday)

Finding a pass-rushing defensive tackle should be a top priority for team-builders on draft night. The ability to attack the quarterback from the middle of the defensive line is critical to disrupting the flow of the offense. If a defense has a productive interior pass rusher to complement an effective outside pass rusher, it's hard for the offense to handle it at the point of attack.

At nose tackle, I want an old-school plugger with the capacity to occupy multiple blockers at the line of scrimmage. He should be a run-first defender with enough size and strength to knock the center back into the lap of the quarterback.

RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACKS (rounds 27-28 on Wednesday)

The increased prominence of running back-by-committee has prompted general managers to build backfields with a stable of players who provide complementary skills. With three running backs in the rotation, I would opt for a traditional workhorse back with size (215-plus pounds) and versatility as my RB1. He needs to be an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield and display the toughness to be reliable in pass protection.

The No. 2 running back should be a change-of-pace back with speed, quickness and pass-catching ability. I would prefer a jitterbug type in this role to give the defense a different look when he is on the field.

The No. 3 running back should possess similar traits to the RB1. He is the running back who steps into the starting lineup when the No. 1 is sidelined to enable the rest of the rotation to stay in preferred roles. I believe two big backs and a speedster would create the perfect situation in the USFL.

TIGHT ENDS (round 34 on Wednesday)

As much as I would love to find a true "Y" tight end with the capacity to run routes like a wide receiver and block like an offensive tackle, it is more likely to find one or the other in the draft. I would look for a basketball player-type at the position, with the size and athleticism to create mismatches for linebackers and safeties in the middle of the field. I would deploy this jumbo wide receiver all over the field to force defensive coordinators to declare their intentions with their matchups on the tight end.

Although a pass-catching tight end could limit my options in the running game, I can always utilize an extra offensive lineman in regular formations to fortify my ground attack. That’s why I would opt for a pass-catcher over a blocker at the position.

KICKER/PUNTER/LONG SNAPPER (rounds 32, 33 and 35 on Wednesday)

From a tactical standpoint, I would prefer a directional punter who is capable of booming high-arcing kicks with significant hang time. I would like our team to limit return opportunities while also specializing in dropping wedge shots inside the 10-yard line.

As for the kicker, accuracy and consistency are the key traits. He should be able to make his field-goal attempts within 40-49 yards while also posting a high conversion rate on PATs.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

