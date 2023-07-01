United States Football League 2023 USFL Championship Game live updates: Maulers lead Stallions Updated Jul. 1, 2023 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 USFL Championship Game is here, and either the Pittsburgh Maulers or the Birmingham Stallions will be lifting the big silver football trophy at the end of the day.

The Alex McGough-led Stallions have been a force to be reckoned with, going 8-2 in the regular season and dominating the New Orleans Breakers in the South Division Championship Game to earn a chance to defend their title. Crowned the USFL's MVP on Friday, McGough led the league in touchdown passes (20).

With the No.1-ranked defense through the regular season, allowing just 257.4 total yards per contest and forcing a league-high 20 takeaways, the Maulers appear to be up for the challenge. Pittsburgh's powerhouse defense also has some positive history to point to, as the Maulers limited McGough to just 157 passing yards while picking him off twice back in Week 4. Pittsburgh punched its ticket to the championship game after an overtime victory over the Michigan Panthers in the USFL North Division Championship Game.

It's all going down at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and we've got you covered with the action from start to finish.

Here are the top moments!

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Determination

Faced with a third-and-2 on the opening possession of the game, Maulers quarterback Troy Williams got the ball out to fullback Mason Stokke, who ran through a pair of tackle attempts for the first down.

On the board

Pittsburgh got to the Birmingham 2-yard line, but an illegal shift penalty stalled the drive. The Maulers later settled for a 37-yard field goal from kicker Chris Blewitt.

No sir!

Birmingham got the ball into Pittsburgh territory before being faced with a fourth-and-1. Quarterback Alex McGough got the call on the run and was stopped short of the line to gain. The Maulers led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

Both teams were dressed for success ahead of Saturday's title game, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

