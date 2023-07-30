FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Norway looks like a threat entering knockout round Published Jul. 30, 2023 6:01 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Norway finally brought its best in its final match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage, netting six goals in a thoroughly impressive victory over the Philippines early Sunday morning.

The Norwegians looked unbeatable throughout the entire game, striking three times in the first half with the first two coming from Sophie Román Haug, who nearly had a third before the first half ended, but later collected her third in stoppage time late in the match. The domination allowed Norway to advance despite a lackluster showing in the first match and a large majority of its second.

The World Cup NOW crew – Jimmy Conrad, Stu Holden, Melissa Ortiz, Carli Lloyd, and Heather O'Reilly – discussed why Norway will be tough to stop if they play at this level going forward.

Conrad: "Very comprehensive performance from Norway. I think we could all feel something was coming. What I thought was good for Norway was that they could prepare for four or five days without Ada Hegerberg.

Ortiz: "They did bounce back. I was really bullish on this Norway team coming into the tournament. I think a lot of their players are in the peak of their careers. I think they have a lot of great talent and before today I was kind of sad with what was going on with them."

Holden: "Well then who do you think is the better team between Norway and Switzerland?" Even though Norway will end up finishing second. I kind of feel like Norway is more dangerous than Switzerland."

Conrad: That was the question I was going to ask. Would you rather face Norway or Switzerland? But I think we all agree especially I think because they are a little unpredictable right now.

O'Reilly: "Caroline Graham Hansen is a wonderful wing player, but I honestly just don't feel as fearful of Switzerland right now."

Ortiz: "And if you look at their main players, and you look at their goals today were incredible with one of them from so far out. If you compare the dominant players for each team you would have to say that Norway has the upper hand between the two of those teams.

