World Cup NOW: Can England's Lauren James win the Golden Boot?

England handled China on Tuesday 6-1, putting the finishing touches on claiming the No. 1 seed in Group D. Furthermore, the one goal England gave up to China was the lone score it surrendered in the group stage, as it took down both Haiti and Denmark by a score of 1-0.

The star of England's 6-1 victory was forward Lauren James, who had two of its six goals.

How dangerous is this England team? Is James the early star of the tournament? On the latest of edition of "World Cup NOW," the group broke down England's success, specifically James' showing in the World Cup to date.

The 'World Cup NOW' crew reacts to England's dominant 6-1 victory vs. China

Freya Coombe: "Lauren James has been unplayable. Her contribution to the game has been insane [on] both sides of the ball. The quality of the finish, the assist has been absolutely superb, but England has five different goalscorers out there tonight, and they're just starting to show that rhythm and that fluidity, which is going to make them a really exciting prospect for the rest of the tournament."

Heather O'Reilly: "I think so [on whether James can win the Golden Boot]. England is pretty damn sharp right now as a team, so you have to think that they're going pretty far, which would allow her the platform to perform for potentially four more games. She's scoring goals, she's assisting goals, she's going to be involved in some beautiful attacking plays. So no doubt she is in the running for that."

Leslie Osborne: "Based off of what we've seen so far in this tournament, especially tonight, Lauren James is just getting started. If you did not know who Lauren James was going into this World Cup, you [now] absolutely know how she is. The composure she has on the ball, her ability on both sides of the ball, what she brings to this game, she looks like she's just having fun out there playing pickup with her friends. She looks like she's 28 years old; she's stronger; she's more physical; she's so smooth on the ball. This girl is on fire, and she has so much more potential ahead of her. It is mind-boggling to think what she can do throughout this tournament, let alone in the next World Cup. She'll only be 24 years old."

