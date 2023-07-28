China PR vs. Haiti live updates: Red card leaves China down to 10 players
On day 9 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D's China PR and Haiti will compete in a tussle at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia (Friday on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
China PR is the No. 14 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Haiti is ranked No. 53. China's highest finish in its World Cup history came in 1999 when they were runner-ups to the United States. This is Haiti's first time earning a spot in the World Cup.
Follow our live coverage below!
42': Goal waved off
Nerilia Mondesir found the back of the net for Haiti but was ruled to be offside.
28': Red card for China
Zhang Rui is shown a red card after a dangerous challenge, leaving China down a player.
16': Ambitious attempt
Lou Jiahui's crafty shot in the box puts pressure on the Haiti keeper.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Time for the anthems
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
USA vs. Netherlands highlights: USWNT, Dutch play to 1-1 draw
USA vs. Netherlands: Everything to know, how to watch United States match 2
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT using same starting lineup for pivotal Netherlands match
USWNT vs. the Netherlands: Scouting report, prediction for key Group E clash
USA-Netherlands takeaways: USWNT finds resolve in second half to force a draw
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Bettors jumping on USWNT vs. Netherlands
Alex Morgan embracing first World Cup as a mom: 'I'm playing two roles'
World Cup 2023 social media tracker: USWNT fans react to 1-1 draw with Netherlands
-
USA vs. Netherlands highlights: USWNT, Dutch play to 1-1 draw
USA vs. Netherlands: Everything to know, how to watch United States match 2
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT using same starting lineup for pivotal Netherlands match
USWNT vs. the Netherlands: Scouting report, prediction for key Group E clash
USA-Netherlands takeaways: USWNT finds resolve in second half to force a draw
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Bettors jumping on USWNT vs. Netherlands
Alex Morgan embracing first World Cup as a mom: 'I'm playing two roles'
World Cup 2023 social media tracker: USWNT fans react to 1-1 draw with Netherlands