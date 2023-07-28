FIFA Women's World Cup China PR vs. Haiti live updates: Red card leaves China down to 10 players Updated Jul. 28, 2023 7:52 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

On day 9 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D's China PR and Haiti will compete in a tussle at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia (Friday on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

China PR is the No. 14 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Haiti is ranked No. 53. China's highest finish in its World Cup history came in 1999 when they were runner-ups to the United States. This is Haiti's first time earning a spot in the World Cup.

Follow our live coverage below!

China PR vs. Haiti

42': Goal waved off

Nerilia Mondesir found the back of the net for Haiti but was ruled to be offside.

28': Red card for China

Zhang Rui is shown a red card after a dangerous challenge, leaving China down a player.

16': Ambitious attempt

Lou Jiahui's crafty shot in the box puts pressure on the Haiti keeper.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Time for the anthems

