China vs. England live updates: England leads 3-0 early
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with China battling England at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.
China (1-0-1) is coming off a 1-0 win over Haiti, while England (2-0-0) is coming off a 1-0 win over Denmark.
You can find every scenario for how each team can advance to the knockouts here.
Follow our live coverage below!
41': Making it happen
Lauren James scored England's third goal of the first half with a fair amount of space to get off her shot.
36': Get out of here!
Trying to stay within reach of England, China goalkeeper Yu Zhu deflected a shot attempt high of the net.
33': Miss left, miss right
England was all over the net in the first half.
After scoring twice, England had a pair of close-up scoring opportunities, but Lucy Bronze's header went off the left post, while her shot attempted off the rebound was contested and went wide to the right.
26': Taking advantage
After forcing a China turnover, England doubled its lead when Lauren Hemp knocked in a score with the left foot.
13': A tad high
England had a scoring opportunity when Alessia Russo came thundering down the field and passed it off to Lauren Hemp, prior to the latter having her shot attempt contested and going north of the net.
4': Sneaking in the side
Even with traffic in the area, Alessia Russo got England on the board in the opening minutes, sneaking a goal into the left side of the net.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: USA falls to 8th after lackluster draw vs. Portugal
-
Megan Rapinoe went from star to sub for USWNT, but she's not sweating it
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski deserves credit for adjustments
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT ‘knows what’s on the line’ against Portugal
Costa Rica-Zambia, Canada-Australia predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale
USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?
Alexi Lalas' World Cup power rankings: USA falls to 8th after lackluster draw vs. Portugal
-
Megan Rapinoe went from star to sub for USWNT, but she's not sweating it
USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski deserves credit for adjustments
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
USWNT ‘knows what’s on the line’ against Portugal
Costa Rica-Zambia, Canada-Australia predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16