China vs. England live updates: England leads 3-0 early

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with China battling England at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

China (1-0-1) is coming off a 1-0 win over Haiti, while England (2-0-0) is coming off a 1-0 win over Denmark.

You can find every scenario for how each team can advance to the knockouts here.

China vs. England

41': Making it happen

Lauren James scored England's third goal of the first half with a fair amount of space to get off her shot.

England's Lauren James scores goal vs. China in 41' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

36': Get out of here!

Trying to stay within reach of England, China goalkeeper Yu Zhu deflected a shot attempt high of the net.

33': Miss left, miss right

England was all over the net in the first half.

After scoring twice, England had a pair of close-up scoring opportunities, but Lucy Bronze's header went off the left post, while her shot attempted off the rebound was contested and went wide to the right.

26': Taking advantage

After forcing a China turnover, England doubled its lead when Lauren Hemp knocked in a score with the left foot.

England's Lauren Hemp scores goal vs. China in 26'

13': A tad high

England had a scoring opportunity when Alessia Russo came thundering down the field and passed it off to Lauren Hemp, prior to the latter having her shot attempt contested and going north of the net.

4': Sneaking in the side

Even with traffic in the area, Alessia Russo got England on the board in the opening minutes, sneaking a goal into the left side of the net.

England's Alessia Russo scores goal vs. China in 4'

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

