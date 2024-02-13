United States
United States men to play Colombia in soccer exhibition on June 8 at Landover, Maryland
United States

United States men to play Colombia in soccer exhibition on June 8 at Landover, Maryland

Published Feb. 13, 2024 4:16 p.m. ET

The United States will play Colombia in an exhibition at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 8 ahead of the Copa America.

The game, announced Tuesday, is on a FIFA international fixture date, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The U.S. may play an additional exhibition a few days later. The Americans open against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Colombia opens against Paraguay at Houston on June 24, plays Costa Rica or Honduras four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and finishes the first round against Brazil on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

