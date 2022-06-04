UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Hungary upsets England; Italy-Germany top plays 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Saturday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off, Hungary shut out England at Puskas Arena in Budapest, guided by a pivotal penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai. That match is followed by a thrilling clash between Italy and Germany at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy on FS2.

Here are the top plays.

Hungary 1, England 0 (League A)

What a chance!

Hungary was the team who began the affair on the offensive. The squad created a wonderful opportunity to score in the 11th minute after a deft cross on an early run.

But English goalie Jordan Pickford and a defender tag-teamed to come up with a clutch deflection, parrying the ball off-course to prevent the goal.

Picking 'em off

Pickford kept his shutout intact with another nifty stop in minute 28.

He avoided trouble with a little serendipity after a Hungarian attempt from midfield sailed just wide.

Hard work pays off

Hungary's aggressive approach netted it multiple opportunities, and in the 63rd minute, a blazing run from its left wing forced England to commit a penalty inside the box. Dominik Szoboszlai buried the ensuing punt to put Hungary up 1-0.

Going stale

Despite a number of changes, England remained cold on offense, coming up short on a couple of shot attempts inside the box to remain scoreless.

Italy vs. Germany (League A)

Here's a look at the rest of Saturday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Armenia 1, Republic of Ireland 0 (League B)

Bullseye!

Eduard Spertsyan had no problem rattling off this strike from outside of the box, and his confidence paid dividends for Armenia. Spertsyan's money shot was the only score of the game, as Armenia held off Ireland 1-0.

Finland 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 (League B)

35 and counting

Action wasn't plentiful in the early onsets of this League B matchup, but Finland ignited itself late in the first half after earning a penalty kick, and converting. Teemu Pukki fooled the goalkeeper on the PK, going bottom left with his attempt to swing momentum in his team's direction ahead of halftime. The goal marked Pukki's 35th in international play.

Bosnia's Smail Prevljak saved his team's chances with a clutch conversion in the 90th minute (+3) to push the match to a 1-1 draw.

Luxembourg 2, Lithuania 0(League C)

Top-shelfer!

Luxemburg struck first in the 43rd minute, taking a 1-0 lead after Daniel Sinani sent a rocket careening into the top left corner of the goal off his left leg.

What a dime

Sinani upped his goal count to two after a beautiful pass from his teammate, faking out a hoard of defenders before dropping in another missile to ice the game.

