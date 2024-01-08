MLS
Sporting KC moves match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium
Updated Jan. 8, 2024 5:20 p.m. ET

Sporting Kansas City moved its April 13 Major League Soccer home game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to Arrowhead Stadium from the team's Children's Mercy Park.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

The move was made to accommodate the of influx of fans that will want to Messi, who's regarded as the greatest player of his generation, in Kansas City. The LA Galaxy moved its opener against Inter Miami from Dignity Health Sports Park to the Rose Bowl for the same reason.

Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri has a capacity of about 76,000. It is the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and the oldest of the 11 U.S. sites for the 2026 World Cup.

Children's Mercy Park in Kansas, the soccer team's home since 2011, has a capacity of about 18,000. The soccer team, then known as the Kansas City Wizards, played at Arrowhead Stadium from 1996 through 2007 and used the larger stadium for a 2010 exhibition against Manchester United that drew of 52,424.

Single game tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and start at $65, Sporting KC said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

