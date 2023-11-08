MLS
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe tore ACL, will miss rest of MLS Cup playoffs
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe tore ACL, will miss rest of MLS Cup playoffs

Published Nov. 8, 2023 4:15 p.m. ET

Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe tore the ACL in his right knee in his team's win over St. Louis City last weekend, sidelining him for the rest of the MLS Cup playoffs and into next season, the club said Wednesday.

Ndenbe sustained the injury in the 62nd minute of the 2-1 victory over No. 1 seed St. Louis, which sent eighth-seeded Sporting KC into the Western Conference semifinals. The 25-year-old Ndenbe scored goals in both of Sporting KC's wins in the best-of-three series against St. Louis.

Ndenbe is expected to have surgery soon and could miss up to nine months.

Sporting KC, which is in the conference semifinals for the fourth time in the last six seasons, will play the winner of the Houston Dynamo-Real Salt Lake series in a single-elimination game the weekend of Nov. 25-26.

Reporting by The Assosciated Press.

