Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women's team
Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women's team

Updated Jan. 16, 2024 12:12 p.m. ET

LONDON — England coach Sarina Wiegman signed a contract extension on Tuesday that runs through to the Women's World Cup in 2027.

Wiegman took charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, led them to the European Championship title in 2022 and then took the team to last year's World Cup final, where it lost 1-0 to Spain.

On Monday, she won the FIFA award for the best women's coach in 2023.

"I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years," the Dutch coach said. "Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy."

Before the World Cup, Wiegman will lead England in the defense of its European Championship title. Qualification starts in April, with the tournament finals being played in Switzerland in 2025.

Before coaching England, Wiegman led the Netherlands to the European title on home soil in 2017 and the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

