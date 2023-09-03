Arsenal gets stoppage time goals from Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus to beat Man U
Declan Rice scored his first Arsenal goal deep into injury time and Gabriel Jesus added another one past the 100th minute mark to give Arsenal a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
The game looked headed for a 1-1 draw when the ball fell to Rice — the England national team starter and Arsenal's record signing in the recent transfer window — after a corner and the midfielder downed it on his chest before hitting a right-footed shot that beat André Onana inside the near post in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
That goal came after United substitute Alejandro Garnacho thought he had scored a late winner after a quick counterattack in the 89th, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for offside.
With United pushing forward for a last-gasp equalizer, Arsenal then countered in the 11th minute of stoppage time and Jesus calmly slotted the ball past Onana — a splashy summer signing himself from Inter Milan — to seal the win.
Rice cost Arsenal in excess of 100 million pounds ($125 million) to secure his transfer from West Ham in the summer. His goal went a long way toward showing he was worth it as the Gunners earned a crucial three points against a top-four rival.
The teams had traded quick goals in the first half. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against the run of play after a quick counter in the 27th and Martin Odegaard leveled shortly after the restart.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
