Marcus Rashford to sign five-year contract with Manchester United

Published Jul. 17, 2023 6:27 p.m. ET

Manchester United has come to an agreement with English forward Marcus Rashford on a new five-year contract, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The 25-year-old Rashford has played for Manchester United since 2016 and is set to ink a deal that will keep him with the club until 2028.

Rashford had a successful 2022-23 season in which he scored 30 goals across 56 total games. He has totaled 123 goals across 359 appearances in all competitions.

He has led Manchester United to the 2016 FA Cup, the League Cup as well as the Europa League the following year and to qualification for the Champions League last season.

Manager Erik ten Hag — as well as Rashford, a top scorer — has helped United achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League.

English Premier League
Manchester Utd
Marcus Rashford
