Manchester City is on the brink of Premier League history after beating Tottenham

Manchester City is one more victory away from making history.

With a hard-fought 2-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side leapfrogged Arsenal into first place in England's Premier League with just one more round of games to play. Should City beat West Ham in Sunday's season finale, the club would become the first in history to claim five consecutive English titles.

Star Sky Blues striker Erling Haaland converted the game-winner for his side in the second half. After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Haaland tucked home a low cross from Kevin De Bruyne shortly after the break.

The Norwegian striker sealed the three points for the visitors with another goal from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time. The Citizens now have 88 points. The second place Gunners have 86, meaning they can't catch Haaland & Co. if Man City tops the Hammers on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign.

Here are a few quick thoughts on Tuesday's match.

Play of the game

City had the better of the chances in what was a wide-open first half from both teams. They were probably unlucky not to take the lead sooner. Under normal circumstances, a tie on the road against a Spurs side desperately trying to keep alive its hopes of Champions League qualification wouldn't be a terrible result. The longer the game went on without a breakthrough, though, the more the tension on Guardiola's team began to build.

Most of that pressure evaporated when De Bruyne squared his pass to Haaland, whose perfectly timed run kept him onside despite the hosts' protestations:

There was still plenty of work to do at that point, but it was the opening the visitors needed.

Turning point

City was nursing its slim lead with less than five minutes of regular time remaining in the match when defender Manuel Akanji was dispossessed by Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson. Son pounced on the loose ball, racing in alone on visiting keeper Stefan Ortega, who had entered the game for injured starter Emerson earlier in the second half. With a chance to both pull his team level and author another twist in what has already been a drama-filled title race, Son's right-footed shot was blocked by Ortega, who stuck out a leg to stone the South Korean from point-blank range.

A few minutes later, Haaland put the outcome beyond any doubt.

Key stat

The numbers prove that Tottenham performed well in this game. The home side out-possessed City for much of the night, and not just after they went down 1-0. They also out-shot the champions 10-8. They couldn't take advantage, though, with Ederson stopping all five of their on-target attempts.

What's next for Manchester City?

Had the Sky Blues managed only a draw from Tuesday's game in hand, they wouldn't have been in control of their own destiny. They would've had to win (or at least better Arsenal's result versus Everton) and overcome a minus-3 goal difference. Even for City's all-planet attack, the second part of that equation may have been insurmountable.

Instead, the City players know that if they can simply handle their own business this weekend back in Manchester, their place in English football lore will be secure.

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tuesday's loss guaranteed Aston Villa England's fourth and final Champions League berth; Spurs can now finish no higher than fifth this season and will have to settle for Europa League participation in 2024-25 instead. Ange Postecoglou's squad completes this season's slate at already relegated Sheffield Wednesday.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. He was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports before joining FOX Sports in 2021, and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

