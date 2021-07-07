Lionel Messi Copa America: Lionel Messi’s shot to complete his soccer legacy 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

Lionel Messi has been accused, believe or not, of not caring enough. In Argentina, at different times over the years, it has been said that arguably the greatest player of this generation and one of the finest to ever live just didn’t want it badly enough.



Some have said he bleeds for the blue and red of his club team, Barcelona, more deeply than the blue and white of his homeland, citing that as a reason his glittering career has not coincided with a major tournament triumph for his country.



It was nonsense when it was first spoken and still silly when it was repeated after each near miss, each exit from a World Cup or a Copa America. Now? Well, now, it just sounds downright stupid.

For there was Messi on Tuesday, performing his national service as Argentina survived a heart-stopping penalty shootout against Colombia to clinch a spot in Saturday’s Copa America final (8 p.m. ET on FS1), which promises to be a spectacular matchup against fierce regional rival Brazil.

There was Messi, performing at the highest standard, sure, fearlessly charging at the Colombian defense in regulation and blasting home his team’s first kick of the shootout. But this was more, this was about a captain and a proud man trying to will his teammates through the ultimate gauntlet of PKs. And he did.



Messi is not a demonstrative character, typically a shy, reserved individual who prefers spending time at home with his family to sampling the delights of global superstardom, which, in truth, makes his personal rivalry with the flamboyant Cristiano Ronaldo so much more fascinating.



But Messi was loud and proud Tuesday, screaming support from the halfway line in the shootout, bellowing approval at goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and even, utterly out of character, taunting Colombia’s Yerry Mina – who is famed for a dancing celebration – when he missed from the spot.



"Dance now," Messi yelled, his eyes bulging. "Dance now."

It wasn't particularly sportsmanlike, but Messi is 34 now, and as the end of his career nears, he is done playing nice. He has won everything there is to win with Barca, but he doesn’t want his national team mantelpiece to be bare — not to silence the sneers and snarks but because he’s a competitor to his core.



He has been named World Footballer of the Year a record six times, but that’s not on his mind right now. "I’ve always said individual prizes are secondary," he told reporters. "We’re here for something else."



He has come close to silverware with Argentina, most particularly in 2014, when they made the final of the World Cup, but Messi was far from his usual self as Germany lifted the trophy. There have been three Copa America final defeats, too, each of them a stinger.



These are strange times in Messi’s career. He is coming off a long standoff with Barcelona that has seen his contract at the club expire, though enough of a resolution appears to have been found that he will be offered a new deal that is expected to meet his liking.

There is a further wrinkle, however, in that the club’s previous lavish spending has seen them run afoul of Spanish soccer administrators, and unless drastic cuts are made, new deals — such as Messi’s fresh contract — cannot be registered or ratified, which would leave the whole situation in flux.



That’s to worry about next week. Because for now, Messi has what might turn out to be the game of his life to prepare for. This is how the story was supposed to unfold, surely, with him facing Brazil, of all teams, in Brazil. In the same iconic Maracanã Stadium, no less, as that 2014 disappointment.



In terms of star power, it is a matchup that sparkles, with Messi on one side and Neymar on the other. Neymar also has 2014 ghosts to put to rest, having been injured in the quarterfinal stage of that tournament.

"I want Argentina. I am cheering them on," Neymar said ahead of the semifinal, advocating for the juiciest possible final matchup.

It is a showdown of two excellent teams but one enduring plotline. Messi’s legacy as a soccer player is darn near perfect, except for this. The missing link of an international trophy has plagued him and bugged him, and now the opportunity to set it right is directly before him.



Brazil is the favorite (+110 with FOX Bet to win in regulation), thanks to home advantage and Neymar’s supporting crew being arguably stronger. But you just know that somehow this is going to come down to Messi and what he can conjure from those magical feet as he tries to get the thing they thought he didn’t care about, when it is actually the thing he wants more than anything.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

